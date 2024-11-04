Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.16, but opened at $55.35. Korro Bio shares last traded at $57.60, with a volume of 5,864 shares.

KRRO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Korro Bio from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on Korro Bio in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Korro Bio from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Korro Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korro Bio, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Korro Bio news, CFO Vineet Agarwal sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $799,504.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Korro Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Korro Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Korro Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in Korro Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

