KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 431,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,851,000 after buying an additional 21,332 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 70.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,060,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,052,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $96.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $72.85 and a 52 week high of $116.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.79. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.40.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,723,476.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

