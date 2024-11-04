KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.280-2.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.8 billion-$38.8 billion.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of KDDI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS KDDIY traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $16.03. 155,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,164. KDDI has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. The company has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 10.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KDDI will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

