KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.280-2.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.8 billion-$38.8 billion.
Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of KDDI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.
KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 10.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KDDI will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.
