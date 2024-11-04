Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 4,473 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $566,000. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.4% in the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,172,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,952,000 after buying an additional 71,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $153.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $279.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

