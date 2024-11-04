Kanawha Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,294 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $82.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $660.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $2,411,175.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,843,929 shares in the company, valued at $318,238,881.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $1,088,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,198,598.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $2,411,175.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,843,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,238,881.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,334,337 shares of company stock worth $958,577,287 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

