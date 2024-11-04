Kaia (KAIA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $702.49 Million

Kaia (KAIA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Kaia has a total market cap of $702.49 million and $16.75 million worth of Kaia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kaia has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Kaia token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,797.23 or 0.99841980 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,717.33 or 0.99724311 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Kaia

Kaia’s launch date was August 28th, 2024. Kaia’s total supply is 5,861,178,712 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,861,168,069 tokens. Kaia’s official message board is www.medium.com/kaiachain. The Reddit community for Kaia is https://reddit.com/r/kaiachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaia’s official Twitter account is @kaiachain. Kaia’s official website is www.kaia.io.

Kaia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaia (KAIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the KAIA platform. Kaia has a current supply of 5,860,735,051.719652 with 5,860,735,061.131104 in circulation. The last known price of Kaia is 0.12468908 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $18,960,805.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaia.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

