JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Price Target to $120.00

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on SharkNinja from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SharkNinja from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.85.

SharkNinja Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SN opened at $89.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.41 and its 200-day moving average is $85.13. SharkNinja has a 1 year low of $41.12 and a 1 year high of $112.93.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharkNinja

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SN. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,482,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,309,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,290,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 29.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,695,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,450,000 after acquiring an additional 380,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 1,394.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after acquiring an additional 237,718 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

