Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 9,255 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 294,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,255 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $51,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $183,842,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,251,000 after purchasing an additional 152,223 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter. Kitching Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $172.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.59 and a fifty-two week high of $178.18.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

