Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 241,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,044 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $50,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Trium Capital LLP raised its position in Waste Management by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 12,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 77.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 18.6% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Waste Management by 417.3% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in Waste Management by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,765,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,537,000 after buying an additional 709,678 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.05.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $213.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.34 and a 200-day moving average of $208.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.87%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

