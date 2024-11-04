Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $55.07 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,082,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,085 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $55,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,195,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,455,000 after purchasing an additional 796,494 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3,958.8% in the first quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 4,058,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,828 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,974,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,212,000 after acquiring an additional 33,339 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,689,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,303,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,082,000 after purchasing an additional 740,046 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.68 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $50.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

