Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 826,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $227,342,000. Visa accounts for approximately 0.6% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 18,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in Visa by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,152 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,180,000. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 27,178 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $290.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $296.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.00 and its 200-day moving average is $273.66. The stock has a market cap of $529.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.70.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

