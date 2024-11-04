Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 107,472 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 910,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,472 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $42,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 95.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 107.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of JPIE opened at $45.60 on Monday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

