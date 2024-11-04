Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BDX opened at $235.24 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $218.75 and a 1-year high of $259.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

