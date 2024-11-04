Janney Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Chart Industries by 418.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Ecofi Investissements SA purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Chart Industries by 509.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.50 per share, with a total value of $113,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,640. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTLS opened at $130.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.98. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $171.68. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.71.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

