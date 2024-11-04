Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 53 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,299 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XN LP increased its position in Salesforce by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. XN LP now owns 464,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $119,420,000 after purchasing an additional 90,616 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Salesforce by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $294.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.02 and a 200 day moving average of $263.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.69 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $281.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 60,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $18,156,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 60,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $18,156,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $352,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,585,731.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,303 shares of company stock valued at $42,024,385 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.37.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

