Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Receives $80.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JXN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JXN

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $502,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,645,605.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 9,363.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 942,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,942,000 after purchasing an additional 932,085 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 146.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,525,000 after purchasing an additional 724,148 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $40,795,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 2,459.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 439,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,625,000 after purchasing an additional 422,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 20.1% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,376,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,180,000 after purchasing an additional 397,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of JXN stock opened at $98.32 on Monday. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $104.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.08 and its 200-day moving average is $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

About Jackson Financial

(Get Free Report

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.