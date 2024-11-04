Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.94, but opened at $6.13. Itaú Unibanco shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 2,742,432 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Unibanco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 303,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 68.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 8.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,287,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,510,000 after purchasing an additional 331,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 2.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 291,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

