iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Cut by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,189,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.5% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,839,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $573.46 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $435.37 and a 12-month high of $588.93. The stock has a market cap of $494.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $571.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $550.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

