iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79,920 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

FXI stock opened at $31.68 on Monday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

