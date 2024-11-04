Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.640-1.670 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.7 million-$73.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.6 million. Iradimed also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.420-0.450 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.30. 32,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,110. Iradimed has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.56. The company has a market cap of $611.96 million, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iradimed will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Iradimed from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

