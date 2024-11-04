Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Trading 13.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 13.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.23). 1,238,290 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 745,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.91 ($0.21).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

The company has a market cap of £79.30 million, a PE ratio of -177.78 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 6.96.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

