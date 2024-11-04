Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,991,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 1,323.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GRPM opened at $114.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.75. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $123.94. The company has a market cap of $398.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.