International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.96.

IP stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.06. International Paper has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 158.12%.

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,192.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,192.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,296.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,440 shares of company stock valued at $938,486 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 35.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,716,000 after buying an additional 5,492,035 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in International Paper by 133.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,214,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132,332 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $119,012,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the second quarter worth about $88,966,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $81,187,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

