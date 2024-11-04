Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.93.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.8 %

ICE stock opened at $154.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.98 and a 200-day moving average of $148.45. The company has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $104.91 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $121,072.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,863.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $121,072.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,863.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $187,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $1,202,259 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.