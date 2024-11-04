inSure DeFi (SURE) Price Down 1% Over Last Week

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $84.12 million and approximately $317,326.75 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00322034 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $347,666.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

