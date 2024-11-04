Insider Selling: Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $41.86 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Unum Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 361.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

