Insider Selling: Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $1,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,947,726.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,961,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,847. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $70.31 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.80 and its 200-day moving average is $100.37.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 73.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,303,274,000 after acquiring an additional 746,395 shares during the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $33,478,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,349,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,656,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $247,218,000 after buying an additional 337,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,755,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $181,268,000 after buying an additional 316,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on STX. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

