Insider Selling: McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $114,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,650. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $115.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $95.50 and a 1-year high of $130.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.73 and its 200-day moving average is $107.30.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $266.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 25.29%. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 15.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at $203,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

