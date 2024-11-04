Insider Buying: Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) CFO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) CFO Dominic C. Canuso purchased 1,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,040. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Capital Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CBNK stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.36. 31,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,945. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $352.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $59.25 million for the quarter. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 14.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 208,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 26,091 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 82,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Capital Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

