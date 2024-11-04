Innealta Capital LLC Acquires 47,376 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Innealta Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 411,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up 8.1% of Innealta Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $19,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,768,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 702,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,911,000 after purchasing an additional 99,008 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $46.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2049 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

