Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,618,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,265,821 shares during the period. Pentair comprises approximately 2.9% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Pentair were worth $743,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Pentair by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Pentair by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pentair from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.80.

Pentair Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:PNR traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.31. The company had a trading volume of 285,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $101.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.61.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Read More

