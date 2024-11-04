Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 347 ($4.50) and last traded at GBX 348 ($4.51), with a volume of 119575 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 353 ($4.58).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 620 ($8.04) to GBX 560 ($7.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 378.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 407.46. The company has a market cap of £445.30 million, a PE ratio of 1,133.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Ian Simm sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.73), for a total value of £9,490 ($12,307.09). 19.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

