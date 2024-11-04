Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.02, but opened at $15.51. Hut 8 shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 521,010 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Hut 8 from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $35.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hut 8 news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 7,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $89,435.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $139,248.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the second quarter worth $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the second quarter worth $154,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Hut 8 by 27.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Featured Articles

