Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-1.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.025-1.035 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion. Hologic also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.250-4.350 EPS.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,241,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,077. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic has a twelve month low of $66.93 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

