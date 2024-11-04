HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LRMR. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Larimar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

LRMR opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.95. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after buying an additional 912,458 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,020,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after buying an additional 1,379,900 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,884,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

