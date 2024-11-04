Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK remained flat at $322.62 during trading on Monday. 66,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,601. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.88 and its 200 day moving average is $307.71. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $234.81 and a twelve month high of $332.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

