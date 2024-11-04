Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFLR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SFLR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.83. 13,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,698. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.70 million, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $32.96.

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

