Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.8% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.5% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.66. The company had a trading volume of 838,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,558. The stock has a market cap of $227.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $158.03 and a one year high of $183.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

