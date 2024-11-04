Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 49,501.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,664,000 after buying an additional 388,090 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 1,359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 93,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,813,000 after purchasing an additional 86,932 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,493,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 990.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $484.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $496.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.00. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $350.55 and a twelve month high of $552.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.73% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MUSA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,955.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,955.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 13,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.38, for a total transaction of $6,920,468.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 382,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,971,533.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,209 shares of company stock valued at $16,564,666. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

