Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,337 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,895,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $700,663,000 after buying an additional 2,206,537 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth $59,033,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 111.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 977,142 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 609,971 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $8,171,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

NYSE HMY opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $12.29.

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th.

Several brokerages recently commented on HMY. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.90 to $8.20 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

