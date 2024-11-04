Ground Swell Capital LLC Sells 1,207 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Ground Swell Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TER. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk lowered Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.62.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,987.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,352 shares of company stock worth $1,899,353 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $106.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.52. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.19.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

