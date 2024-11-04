Ground Swell Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,430 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 35.6% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,337,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,408,000 after purchasing an additional 492,693 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $2,886,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 12.1% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,629,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,070,000 after purchasing an additional 175,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Up 0.4 %

GM opened at $50.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $54.29. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. DZ Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Get Our Latest Report on GM

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $502,671.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $459,787.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,040,244.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $502,671.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,787.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 531,228 shares of company stock valued at $28,267,714. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.