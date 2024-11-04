Ground Swell Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,945 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,477,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,436 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 1,148.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,596,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,480,000 after buying an additional 2,388,798 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,757,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,528,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,890 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,859,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,082,000 after buying an additional 1,234,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $52.30 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.96. The company has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

