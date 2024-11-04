Ground Swell Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.
Solventum Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:SOLV opened at $72.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. Solventum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on SOLV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.
About Solventum
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
