Ground Swell Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

NYSE:SOLV opened at $72.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. Solventum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.64.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOLV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

