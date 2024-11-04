Goatseus Maximus Price Reaches $0.53 (GOAT)

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Goatseus Maximus has a market capitalization of $529.68 million and $212.10 million worth of Goatseus Maximus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goatseus Maximus token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Goatseus Maximus has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Goatseus Maximus Profile

Goatseus Maximus’ total supply is 999,998,270 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Goatseus Maximus is pump.fun/czlsujwblfssjncfkh59rufqvafwcy5tzedwjsuypump. Goatseus Maximus’ official Twitter account is @gospelofgoatse.

Buying and Selling Goatseus Maximus

According to CryptoCompare, “Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Goatseus Maximus has a current supply of 999,998,285.999757. The last known price of Goatseus Maximus is 0.44521609 USD and is down -15.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $194,903,823.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/CzLSujWBLFsSjncfkh59rUFqvafWcY5tzedWJSuypump.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goatseus Maximus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goatseus Maximus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goatseus Maximus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

