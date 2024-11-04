Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTLC. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,347,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 546,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,086,000 after acquiring an additional 132,643 shares during the period. Gimbal Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 64,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,309,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 201,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS PTLC opened at $52.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

