Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Given New $58.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $49.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average is $40.94.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $891.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.85 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 13.06%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 16.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 23.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 96.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

