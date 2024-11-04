Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Barclays

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.67.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $198.18 on Friday. Garmin has a 1 year low of $112.01 and a 1 year high of $207.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.22 and its 200-day moving average is $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.53. Garmin had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,359.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,081,348.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 136.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 711,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,177,000 after acquiring an additional 411,084 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the second quarter valued at $45,999,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Garmin by 34.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $178,958,000 after purchasing an additional 278,990 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Garmin by 123.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 486,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,600,000 after purchasing an additional 268,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at $38,727,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

