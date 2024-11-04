Games for a Living Trading 7.6% Lower This Week (GFAL)

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Games for a Living has a market capitalization of $33.03 million and $670,681.62 worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Games for a Living token can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Games for a Living has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Games for a Living Profile

Games for a Living was first traded on March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,130,615,040 tokens. The official website for Games for a Living is gamesforaliving.com. Games for a Living’s official message board is medium.com/@gfal. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official.

Buying and Selling Games for a Living

According to CryptoCompare, “Games for a Living (GFAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Games for a Living has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,130,615,040.345333 in circulation. The last known price of Games for a Living is 0.01078716 USD and is down -3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $677,304.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesforaliving.com/.”

