Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Galapagos to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $26.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.71. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $42.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Galapagos by 56.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Galapagos by 140.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Galapagos by 21.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Galapagos by 48.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Galapagos by 63.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

